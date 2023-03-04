SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In a few short weeks the Foster Communications Coliseum will be packed with rodeo fans as they cheer on their favorite cowboys and cowgirls at the 91st annual San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

Tickets for one of San Angelo’s largest events of the year will begin on Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. only on the San Angelo Rodeo website and at the Foster Communications Coliseum Box Office.

Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association performances will begin Friday, March 31 and continue through Friday, April 14. Ticket prices for each performance of the rodeo will vary.

Here is a look at the 2023 San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance schedule and ticket prices:

Week 1

Friday, March 31- 7:30 p.m. – $15.50

Saturday, April 1 – 1 p.m. – $12.50

Saturday, April 1 – 7:30 p.m. – $20.50

Sunday, April 2 – 2 p.m. – $12.50

Week 2

Thursday, April 6 – 7:30 p.m. – $10.50

Friday, April 7 – 7:30 p.m. – $15.50

Saturday, April 8 – 1:00 p.m. – $12.50

Saturday, April 8 – 7:30 p.m. – $20.50

Sunday, April 9 – 2:00 p.m. – $15.50 (Concho Educators Federal Credit Union Xtreme Bull)

Week 3

Wednesday, April 12 – 7:30 p.m. – $10.50

Thursday, April 13 – 7:30 p.m. – $10.50

Friday, April 14 – 7:30 p.m. – $25.50

Military Appreciation night will take place Wednesday, April 12. Tough Enough to Wear Pink night will be the next day, Thursday, April 13.

Tickets purchased for the 2023 San Angelo Rodeo will include ground entry. Those over the age of four must have their own ticket, according to SASSRA’s ticket policy. Mobile, print-at home and box office tickets will be accepted when entering the grounds. Photographs and screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The SASSRA reminds buyers to be aware of scams when purchasing tickets.