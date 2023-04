SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The second week of the San Angelo Rodeo brought tons of people back out to the fairgrounds for thrills, shopping, art and professional cowboys and cowgirls.

Here are some pictures that Concho Valley Homepage staff capture this week:

Picture of the crowd in the Foster Communications Coliseum cheering after a competitor had a successful run during the San Angelo Rodeo.

A young girl winning the Yeti Fan of the Night award at the rodeo. Rodeo Clown Justin Rumford shared that is her birthday.