Two San Angelo Rodeo Ambassadors smiling with two young rodeo clowns and the rodeo princess. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Thousands of people packed the stands during the first week of the 91st annual San Angelo Rodeo to watch as some of the toughest cowboys and cowgirls showcase their skills in Foster Communications Coliseum.

Concho Valley Homepage staff was out at the fairgrounds to capture all the activity. Here are some highlights from the first week of the 2023 San Angelo Rodeo.

A San Angelo Ambassador holding the American flag while on a horse as the Foster Communications Coliseum is lit by red, white and blue lights. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A cowboy being through off a horse during saddle bronc at the San Angelo Rodeo. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Texas Department of Safety Trooper standing in a blue light with fog filling around him.Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A side shot of a San Angelo Rodeo Ambassador sitting on her white horse, holding the American flag in the center of the Foster Communication Coliseum.Photograph by Ashtin Wade

The rodeo announcer sitting on the back og his horse. Photograph by Ashtin Wadg

Families with the Children’s Miracle Network waving to the crowd as they drive around the arena in the back of a red truck. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A young girl hugging her parent while riding in the back of a red truck in the Foster Communication Coliseum. hotograph by Ashtin Wade

San Angelo barrel racer Pressley Reed Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A young kid holding on to the side of a sheep during Mutton Bustin’ at the San Angelo Rodeo. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A group of kids running towards calves during the calf scramble at the San Angelo Rodeo. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A cowboy climbs the stands and celebrates his ride by holding his hat in the air. The crowd behind him cheers him on. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A competitor and the announcer fist bumping after a ride. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A bull coming out of the shoot with a rider on him. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A man cheering in the stands as he won $100 for the rodeo clown for being in the perfect dad ensemble. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Double Dan Horsemanship performing in the arena. His daughter runs up to him as he kneels next to his white horse Swampy. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Double Dan Horsemanship sitting on the back of a horse while another one rares up behind him with a stuffed dummy on it. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Double Dan Horsemanship in the middle of Foster Communications Coliseum showing the audience how dangerous it can be to drink and ride while showing how a horse without a bridle listens to commands. Photograph by Ashtin Wade