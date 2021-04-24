SAN ANGELO, Texas – Carolyn McEnrue spoke with Raleigh Little who oversees the Premium Show during the 2021 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

The final event of the rodeo is the Cinch Chute-Out. This fast-paced, thrilling rodeo performance featuring eight contestants consists of five events: Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie Down Roping, and Bull Riding. The first go round, each of the eight contestants go head to head and the four with the fastest times, or best scores advance to the second round. From those four in each event, the one with the fastest time in the second go round, takes home $12,500 in each event! The total purse is $100,000 for the single performance.

Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 PM ($30.50)