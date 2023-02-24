SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Judges will choose young Concho Valley residents for the annual San Angelo Stock Ambassadors’ “Rodeo Princess and Clown” competition on Saturday, February 24, 2023. The little rodeo princesses and clowns will help with the mutton bustin’ during a rodeo performance.

“So basically the little girls and boys in their either little princess outfit, which is kind of just western attire, and the little boys come dressed as a rodeo clown,” said San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Ambassador Halli Gest “They both try out, and so the girls will sing a little song and answer some questions, they’ll kind of get a little interview from us ambassadors and the boys they do the same thing, except you know, they don’t really sing, but they do get a little interview from us, and they can perform an act if they want.”

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Princess and Clown contest will take place Saturday at San Angelo’s City National Bank at 2909 Sherwood Way in the parking lot. It starts at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Parents can register their children then.

General tickets for this year’s San Angelo Rodeo performances go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023.