SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As many people know it takes a special talent to professional ride a bull during the San Angelo Rodeo, however, some cowboy’s skill sets go beyond what is seen in the arena.

Riggen Hughes, a 20-year-old who competed at the San Angel Rodeo for the first time on April 6, talked with KSAN’s Senora Scott after his ride.

Hughes shared that he started his journey to bull riding 14 years ago after multiple influences helped him find his passion. “My dad use to ride bulls and we always had it on TV watching it and whatnot and I just kind of fell into it,” he shared. “One day I just wanted to ride a bull.”

Besides riding bulls, Hughes also finds time to compete for the Tarleton Rodeo Team, go to school to be a mechanical engineer and professionally crafts knives to sell on his website. On top of his busy schedule, Hughes shared he juggles and rides the unicycle at the same time – A skill that helps him ride bulls.

“Unicycle helps with your balance a good bit and juggling is reaction time,” Hughes told explained. “So you just get used to it and put ’em together it can’t do anything but help you.”

The 91st annual San Angelo Rodeo will be in action on Friday, April 7 in the Foster Communications Coliseum. Be sure to stick with Concho Valley Homepage to stay up-to-date on what is happening at the fairgrounds!