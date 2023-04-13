SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — If you have been to the San Angelo Rodeo, you may recognize two men on horses that step in to help cowboys after their rides.

Pick up men Josh Edwards and Tommy Pettit shared what exactly they are doing when working in the Foster Communications Coliseum during a performance.

“We have two basic principles of what we do and it’s take care of the cowboys and take care of the livestock,” Edwards shared with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue.

Edwards further explained that after a buzzer blows on a bronc or bull rider their first goal is to get the cowboy off the animal and the livestock out of the arena safely.

“It’s kind of an all-around safety deal as far as the timed events,” Edwards said when asked about events like tie-down and steer wrestling.

Since these cowboys are on top of their game during rodeo performances, their horses need to be right there with them. Pettit explained to KSAN’s Senora Scott that he trains his horses that he rides during the rodeo.

Edwards said that during the rodeo he will ride four of the six horses he brought with him to San Angelo. He said he rotates his horses out so that two of them can rest each night.

Rodeo performances will continue with finals happening on Friday, April 14 and the Cinch Chute Out on Saturday, April 15.