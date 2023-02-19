SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Llamas and alpacas took the ring for the halter and showmanship competitions on the last day of the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show.

Competitors of all ages led their llamas and alpacas around the Spur Arena with their eyes locked on the judge showing they can effectively show their animals. During the competition, exhibitors will also get the chance to share their knowledge about their animals with the judge.

Here is a look at the San Angelo Stock Show Open Llama and Alpaca Halter and Showmanship competition that took place on February 19:

A young woman standing and smiling next to her llama, Majestic, before competing in the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Llama and Alpaca Halter and Showmanship competition. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

One man, dressed in solid black, competing in the San Angelo Stock Show 2023 Open Llama and Alpaca Halter and Showmanship. His back is turned with his left arm pointing out across the front of the llama as he watches the judge. Photography by Ashtin Wade

Three people standing competing in the San Angelo Stock Show 2023 Open Llama and Alpaca Halter and Showmanship. Their backs are turned to the camera as they watch the judge. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A man in solid black smiles as he talks to the judge and holds to lead of his animal during the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Open Llama and Alpaca Halter and Showmanship competition. Photography by Ashtin Wade

A woman leading her animal, with her head turned looking at the judge. The photo is a close up of the llama’s head as she leads it with a halter. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A young girl talking to the judge about her animal while competing in the San Angelo Stock Show 2023 Open Llama and Alpaca Halter and Showmanship competition. Photography by Ashtin Wade

A young woman talking with the judge while competing in the San Angelo Stock Show 2023 Open Llama and Alpaca. Her black and white colored llama stands in between her the judge. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Two young women standing, presenting their animals during the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Open Llama and Alpaca Halter Showmanship competition as the judge walks by. Photograph by Ashtin Wade