SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Llamas and alpacas took the ring for the halter and showmanship competitions on the last day of the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show.
Competitors of all ages led their llamas and alpacas around the Spur Arena with their eyes locked on the judge showing they can effectively show their animals. During the competition, exhibitors will also get the chance to share their knowledge about their animals with the judge.
Here is a look at the San Angelo Stock Show Open Llama and Alpaca Halter and Showmanship competition that took place on February 19: