SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Finals Night at the San Angelo Rodeo brought out the best of the best cowboys and cowgirls competing against each other.

The BareBack Riding Champion is Leighton Berry, the Steer Wrestling Champion is Jay Williamson, the Tie Down Champion is Justin Smith, the Bronc Riding Champion is Dawson Hay, the Team Roping champions were the Yeahquo brothers and the Barrel Racing Champion is Kassie Mowry.

San Angelo Rode April 14, 2023 Photo by Dusty Ellis

