SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Although many San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo tickets were sold since going live at 10 a.m. this morning, there is still time to secure your seat at one of this year’s rodeo performances happening March 31 through April 14.

Spots are limited, however, tickets can still be purchased in person at the Foster Communication Coliseum until 4 p.m. Monday, March 6, or on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo website.

An employee helping sell tickets to eager rodeo fans told KLST staff that nearly if not more than 100 people were in the parking lot at the coliseum, lining up since 5 a.m. to get their tickets. It is estimated that over 68,000 people were also online at 10 a.m. when ticket sales became open to the public.

For more information on rodeo ticket sales follow the link below: