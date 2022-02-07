SAN ANGELO, Texas – 22 contestants competed in six age groupings of livestock in the Junior Boer Goat Show.

The six age groups include:

Doe kids, 6-9 months

Doe kids, 9-12 months

Does, 12-18 months

Does, 18-24 months

Does, 2 years old, 24-36 months

Aged does, over 36 months

Doe kids, 9-12 months, had the most entries with 8 individuals showing.

Warren Cude, Open and Bore Goat Superintendent, says, “The numbers have gone up for both the open and the junior shows in San Angelo.”

Cude explained that Open Boer Goat on Monday, February 7, 2022, “It consists of all 4-H and FFA kids across the state of Texas.”