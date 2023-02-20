SAN ANGELO, Texas —There is only a few days left for San Angelo’s Stock Show.

On Friday, Feb. 17 FFA and 4H students from across the state showed off their breeding sheep while other students started showing up for the Longhorn Cattle event at the Foster Coliseum Fairgrounds.

“I’ve been friends with a certain family since I was little and once they started showing off longhorns, it really appealed to me,” said Sheridan Van Blarcom, an Ellis County 4-H member.

The premium sale for this year’s stock show winners will take place in April along with the San Angelo Rodeo.