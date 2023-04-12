SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Caroyln McEnrue talked with local wine importer, Mark Melrone, about a wine from Chile featured at the O.H Triangle Wine Tent and how his family transitioned from the wool business to the wine business.

Melrone is from San Angelo having first grown up in the wool business with his father until the family’s wool and mohair importers out of Chile asked the family to try samples of wine from a vineyard they had just bought. Only a short few weeks after that, the family officially entered the wine business.

The wine, Conde de Velazquez Sauvignon Blanc 2018, can be found at Angry Catcus or Eggmeyers General Store in downtown San Angelo.