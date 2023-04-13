SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A local vendor is finding new ways to bring unique western fashion to the San Angelo Rodeo while keeping her standard – Hot pink sequins.

Mackenyzie Wood with Desperado Divas is set up in the First Financial Pavilion with plenty of pink clothing items for Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the San Angelo Rodeo.

“I do like to stand out if you can’t tell,” she shared with KSAN’s Senora Scott. “My favorite thing is pink sequins so I feel like that’s got to be the signature.”

Wood shared that she follows western fashion influencers to find what her customers would be interested in.

Along with moving back to San Angelo and completing her second year selling clothes at the NFR, Wood said she is excited to be back in West Texas.

“I’m so excited to be back and hopefully opening up a storefront in a couple of months,” she said.

The First Financial Pavilion will be open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.