SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Today is the last day to purchase a Westen Finance Carnival season wristband for unlimited carnival rides this year!

For $125, Passport to Fun wristbands can be purchased either on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association website or in person at the Foster Communications Coliseum Box Office. According to a social media post made by the SASSRA, Thursday, March 30 is the last day to purchase these wristbands.

The carnival will be open on the Western Finance Midway on March 31. Ride all the rides you want Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On weekends the carnival will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wristbands will include daily gate admission.