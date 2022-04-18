SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2022 San Angelo Stock Show was held in February. The annual Premium Sale that previously marked the conclusion of the stock show is now held on the final day of the San Angelo Rodeo.

This year’s sale was held on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

For one young man, the buyers at the sale came together to show support in the midst of a family tragedy.

“Sold! $20,500 dollars,” the auctioneer yelled as the bids finally stopped pouring in.

Tanner Lott of Louise FFA sold his 2nd place Finewool Cross lamb at the San Angelo Stock Show Premium Sale for more than $20,000, after who organizers say, “pretty much every person in attendance” pitched in.

Tanner shared the victory with family but, someone was missing.

“I’m with my dad and my brother today…. I know my mom is here with me right now but you can’t see her right now,” Tanner Lott said.

Tanner’s mom, Heather, passed away in February, right before he was scheduled to compete in the San Angelo Stock Show.

To honor her and her memory, Tanner, his twin brother Dawson and their dad, Allen loaded up and made the 6 hour drive to San Angelo.

“This is our favorite show…out of all the majors this is our absolute favorite show. It was my wife’s favorite show too. It’s by far the best show we could come to,” Allen Lott said.

And when word spread of what the Lott family had been through, the buyers at this premium sale jumped into action by raising their hands…over and over.

“What happened today, just shows the friendships and support we have in the livestock world. It means the world. It means the world and grateful because these are the best friends…they’re friends and then this happens, and they all come together and it’s amazing,” Allen said.

While this day is bittersweet the Lott family says they’re celebrating the good and looking ahead to coming back next year…even stronger.

“I know my mom would be proud of me,” Tanner said.