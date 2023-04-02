SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Bull rider Jestyn Woodward sat down with KSAN’s Senora Scott just minutes after securing an 85.5 on a re-ride at the San Angelo Rodeo on April 1.

Woodward, who is in his rookie season and second season in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, shared that the first bull he had in the shoot was giving him some problems. “So my first bull kept laying down in the shoot and he wouldn’t give me a fair shot so the judges declared me to get a re-ride,” Woodward said.

After getting the chance to put his rope on a different bull, Woodward held on for an 8-second ride.

“I didn’t know anything about my bull going into it but I ended up being 85.5 and he was just a really cool bull,” said Woodward. “And I was really lucky to get on him.”

After securing one of the top spots at this year’s rodeo, Woodward will be hitting the road to make a rodeo in Oregon on April 5. He will be back in action at the Foster Communication Coliseum on April 9 before making his way to Nevada on April 12. Woodward shared he will be back for a third time in San Angelo on April 14.