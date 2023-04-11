SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There are two types of competitions in the rodeo, roughstock and timed events, and both are scored differently. For those who have wondered about the method to the fast-paced scores shouted out during the events, we have an explanation.

Roughstock Events

Roughstock events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. The final score is determined by the performance of the competitor and how the animals perform. In order to qualify, the competitor can only use one hand to stay aboard a bucking horse or bull for eight seconds. If the rider touches the animal, themself or any of their equipment with their free hand, they are disqualified.

In saddle bronc and bareback riding specifically, the competitor must exit the chute with their spurs set above the horse’s shoulders until the horse’s front feet hit the ground.

The final scores are concluded by two judges, one awarding 0 to 25 points for the rider’s performance and the other 0 to 25 points for the animal’s effort. These scores are then combined to determine the contestant’s score out of 100.

Timed events

Timed events such as steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing and steer roping compete against the clock as well as each other. The goal is to finish with the fastest time out of your competitors.

No matter how fast they are, however, if the competitor breaks the rope barrier before the calf/steer reaches the head-start point, an automatic 10-second deduction is added to their final time.

Mutton Bustin

The young participants of this event are scored on their own performance and on the animal, just like the professionals.