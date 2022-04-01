SAN ANGELO, Texas – For those that have not heard yet, the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo begins its performances on Friday, April 1st at the Foster Communications Coliseum. The rodeo has become one of the biggest events of the year, but it wasn’t always as big as it is today.

In 1932, San Angelo citizens hosted the first San Angelo Fat Stock Show in a field to help bring the community together during the rough times of the Great Depression. However, the rodeo was not introduced until 1934. According to an ad in San Angelo Standard-Times for the 3rd annual stock show, the rodeo meet and horse race followed the stock show at the beginning of March.

The 1940s were a rough decade when it came to the production of the rodeo.

The stock show and rodeo carried on hand and hand until a fire in 1942 took out plans for the 1943 event. In an article by Standard-Times in August of 1942, there was an estimated $10,000 in damage. Luckily, there was no livestock lost in the fire and insurance helped cover the damages. Due to World War II, the government also requested that all rodeo performances be canceled for the year of 1943.

The following year, both stock show and rodeo were back in full swing until 1945 when the stock show ran without the rodeo.

In 1954, the San Angelo Rodeo was finally introduced under the name we all know, The Roping Fiesta. It was estimated by San Angelo Evening Standard that 25,000 people attended the event that year.

That next year, in 1955, the San Angelo Rodeo was finally announced as a professional rodeo according to the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association. In an article from San Angelo Evening Times, the top ten rodeo competitors of the year were set to compete in the San Angelo Rodeo.

Sandstorms and other natural disasters caused many complications for the rodeo association and those competing since the events occurred outside. In December of 1956, rodeo chairmen Chili Cole Jr. shared his hopes for a new look on the rodeo. According to a statement made by Cole to Standard-Times, time roping and female barrel racing were added to the five other events – bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc, steer wrestling, and calf roping.

“We are hoping this will be our last outdoor’s rodeo,” Cole shared with Standard-Times. “Coliseum plans apparently are well underway and we anticipate the 1958 rodeo will be held in the new million-dollar structure.”

The rodeo did not continue the next year as Cole had hoped it would due to construction, however, the stock show did.

Finally, in 1959 the San Angelo Rodeo had its first indoor performance in the San Angelo Coliseum, now known as the Foster Communications Coliseum, on Sunday, March 15, 1959.

Although the rodeo finally moved inside, many things continued to change for the association throughout the years to make the rodeo what we love it as today.

Performances for the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo begins Friday, April 1st at 7:30 p.m. and will continue until the Cinch Chute Out on April 16th.

Friday, April 1st – 7:30 p.m. $15.50

Saturday, April 2nd – 1:30 p.m. $12.50

Saturday, April 2nd – 7:30 p.m. $20.50

Sunday, April 3rd – 2 p.m. $12.50

Thursday, April 7th – 7:30 p.m. $10.50

Friday, April 8th – 7:30 p.m. $15.50

Saturday, April 9th – 1 p.m. $12.50

Saturday, April 9th – 7:30 p.m. $20.50

Concho Education Federal Credit Union Xtreme Bulls – Sunday, April 10th – 2 p.m. $15.50

Military Appreciation – Wednesday, April 13th – 7:30 p.m. $10.50

Thursday, April 14th – $10.50

PRCA Finals – Friday, April 15th – 7:30 p.m. $25.50

Cinch Chute-Out – Saturday, April 16th – 7:30 p.m. $30.50

Visit the San Angelo Rodeo website for more information on this year’s schedule and to purchase tickets.