SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo has announced that for the first time in 70 years, horse racing will be featured at the 2023 Cinch Roping Fiesta.

The event, Matched Horse Races, is sponsored by the OH Triangle Ranch. It will feature two quarter horses racing against the clock in a 450-foot sprint in the Fiesta Arena. The races will follow the finals of the Double Mugging on Sunday, Oct. 29. The first time horse racing was featured in the Roping Fiesta was in 1934 before it changed to a professional rodeo in 1955.

Additionally, the Roping Fiesta will feature the Eli Young Band and a face-off between Ty Harris and Caleb Smidt.

