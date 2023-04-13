SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A dog is a man’s best friend, but horses… They are like family.

It was a big night at the San Angelo Rodeo as they honored veterans for Military Appreciation Night. Not only was it big for those in the community, but it was also an emotional night for San Angelo Rodeo Announcer Boyd Polhamus.

“Tonight was a kind of a bittersweet night for me because Limo’s getting, he’s 19,” Polhamus shared with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue. “Tonight is his birthday.”

Although Limo is celebrating another year, it was the last night Polhamus would be saddling him up for a rodeo.

“I’m going to give him away,” Polhamus said as he fought back tears. “Tonight was his last night.”

Polhamus explained that Limo has both arthritis and Cushing’s disease, which affects the pituitary gland. Limo’s journey is not over yet – He will soon be loved on by a five-year-old girl.

“Her name is Carly. She’s from the Midwest and when she sees him on the Cowboy Chanel she always goes ‘There’s Wimo, there’s Wimo’,” Polhamus said with a smile. “She can’t say her L’s yet but he’ll be a good babysitter for her and I can give him a good home.”