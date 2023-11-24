SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — For the first time in San Angelo Rodeo history, Women’s Breakaway Roping will be joining the regular rodeo season.

After paying out over $100,000 to breakaway ropers at Roping Fiesta, the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo will now payout over $200,000 to the ladies in the breakaway roping.

Women of rodeo have deep roots in the history of San Angelo. In fact, the Women Pro Rodeo Association began right here in town after an early group of Texas ranch women worked hard to put their foot in the door of the predominately male sport.

The battle has been a long one that still continues to this day, starting with giving women opportunities to compete in all-girl rodeos as well as establishing an alliance with the Rodeo Cowboys Association to host women’s events with PRCA-sanctioned rodeos.

By 1998, barrel racing was included as an event at the NFR, but women still were not paid comparable wages until later that year in Las Vegas. Barrel racing has since taken the lead as WPRA’s primary event, but women’s breakaway roping has been fighting to make its way into all PRCA-sanctioned events.

Breakaway has since been introduced to 31 PRCA rodeos so far and in 2022 San Angelo made history at the Cinch Roping Fiesta with the largest prize purses of the event’s history and the first year the competition presented Women’s Breakaway Roping.