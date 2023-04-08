SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Come meet and get autographs from 4XNFR Qualifier Ty Harris, professional tie-down roper Joel Braden Harris, and Dan James of Double Dan Horsemanship!

Each company will be donating items to be signed and given away for free while supplies last. Additional items will be signed and donated for an upcoming auction at Sonrisas Trails Boots, Buckles and Pearls.

The signing will be located at the Lip Chip & Purina Feeds trailers, parked next to the coliseum close to the Beer Barn on Saturday, April 8, 2023, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“This is our chance to give back to the local rodeo community in San Angelo, who comes out year after year to make our rodeo great. We want to thank them!” said Lip Chip LLC