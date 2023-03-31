SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The carnival is back and better than ever at the San Angelo Fairgrounds for the 91st annual San Angelo Rodeo! Load up the kids or get the gang together for a night full of fun amusement rides and performances by some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world.

Trying to plan out the perfect day at the fairgrounds? Here is everything you need to know about the carnival on the Western Finance Midway.

To get onto the fairgrounds, there will be an $8 admission fee for adults and $5 for children 11 and under at the gates. Gate entry is included in rodeo tickets.

Ride enthusiasts that are ready to get their adrenaline levels up at the carnival can do so beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Ride all the rides you want Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $35 with a daily wristband. On weekends the carnival will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. All-you-can-ride daily wristbands are $50 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those that are interested in only hoping on a few rides can do so by purchasing a Magic Money card. These cards can be purchased at any Magic Money kiosk. Attendees will get the option to put any amount they would like or packages at $10 or $20 onto the card. There will be a $3 convenience fee.

Any food or beverage item purchased from food vendors on the Western Finance Midway will have to pay with a Magic Money card.