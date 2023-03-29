SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 91st annual San Angelo Rodeo is just a few days away!

Are you looking forward to catching a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association show or hanging out at the Western Finance Midway and Carnival? Here is what you need to know before heading out to the San Angelo Fairgrounds:

Western Finance Midway and Carnival:

Everyone is welcome to enjoy carnival rides, indulge in food and shop till your heart is content at the Western Finance Midway. There will be an $8 admission fee for adults and $5 for those 11 and under at the gates. Get a season gate pass at the Coliseum Box Office for $30.

The carnival will be open on the Western Finance Midway and Carnival beginning March 31. Ride all the rides you want Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $35 with a daily wristband. On weekends the carnival will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. All-you-can-ride daily wristbands are $50 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Vendors will be open for all the shopping you desire from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends in the First Financial Pavilion.

Rodeo:

This year, 12 PRCA-sanctioned performances will occur in the Foster Communications Coliseum between March 31 and April 15. According to the SASSRA, all 12 shows will include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling, women’s barrel racing, and bull riding. These performances typically last between two to two and a half hours depending on variables such as re-rides.

There will be several themed days throughout the rodeo, so be sure to dress up in your best-themed western attire!

Saturday, April 1 – Angelo State Day at the Rodeo

Wednesday, April 12 – Military Appreciation Night

Thursday, April 13 – Tough Enough to Wear Pink

Music:

There will be plenty of music to swing your partner around to during the 2023 San Angelo Rodeo. Live performances will be taking place in the Coors Beer Barn and the O.H. Triangle Wine Tent. Check out the links below for this year’s line up:

Events Happening on the Fairgrounds:

Want to catch some miniature cattle in the arena? The Mini Hereford Cattle Show will be taking place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The shows will take place in the Housley Communications Cattle Barn.

Creative arts exhibits will also be on display in the 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena from March 31 through April 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Good Friday. Everyone is welcome to view photography, ceramics, clothing, food, toys and so much more!

Check out what BBQ teams are cooking up at the 2023 Championship Cook-Off on April 1. Cooks will be facing off in jalapeno poppers, chicken and pork spare ribs. This cook-off will begin at 10 a.m. with the head cook’s meeting in the First Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena.

Parking:

Parking for the rodeo and midway is free as long as it is outside the fairground gates.