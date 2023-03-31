SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — If you missed your chance to buy rodeo tickets when they quickly sold out in early March, there might still be a chance for you to get a seat.

According to a statement from the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association, people who want to attend a rodeo event should check their website for newly surrendered tickets. They say the site will be updated at noon each day with any tickets that have become available.

SASSRA also reminded people interested in buying tickets that the only place to get authorized rodeo tickets is at www.sanangelorodeo.com.