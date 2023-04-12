SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Disabled American Veterans is working to make the San Angelo Rodeo look a little bit different for veterans on Military Appreciation Night.

This year, 25 seats in the Foster Communication Coliseum will be filled with veterans to help them enjoy a professional rodeo performance, according to Commander of Concho Valley D.A.V. Chapter, Luis Martinez.

Besides honoring these veterans, D.A.V. will be set up in the coliseum to share the programs they offer to veterans along with pinning Vietnam veterans.

“What they don’t understand is that they’ve paved the way for veterans like myself,” said Martinez. “You know when I got off the plane from my deployments it wasn’t family and friends meeting us, it was Vietnam veterans refusing to let us feel the way they felt.”

“It is unbelievable what they did.”

Martinez has carried on what he has been shown by veterans and brothers in the armed forces to continue helping people today.

“It doesn’t feel like work ’cause it’s family,” he said. “We’re taking care of family and you know that you’ll move mountains for family and that’s how it is with veterans in the community.”

For more information about Disabled American Veterans, click here.