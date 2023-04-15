SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — KSAN’s Senora Scott sat down with bull rider Colton Kelly after his ride in the finals of the San Angelo Rodeo on April 15.

Kelly didn’t quite hold on to make the eight-second buzzer on his re-ride tonight.

“It happens, it’s a sport,” Kelly said. “You can’t win them all. That’s what makes the wins a little bit sweeter.”

“My first bull, he wasn’t standing real well and on a bull like that, and on a night like tonight you want to, you know kind of have your ducks in a row and he just kind of laid down,” he said laughing. “He didn’t really want to do his job tonight.”

The judges gave Kelly the shot at a re-ride on a second bull that he described as a phenomenal animal.

Kelly shared with Scott that cowboys can check out the stats of the livestock they drew on the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association website to help them prepare for their rides.

Through all the traveling they do, Kelly explained that they often see the livestock at other rodeos and also help buddies out by answering questions they might have if they rode that animal before.

“At the end of the day, they are a live animal with a mind of their own so you kinda have to just ride them for what they are,” Kelly said.