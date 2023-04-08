SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Bull riders can take a beating as they hold on to a 1700-pound bull, fighting to stay on for an eight-second ride. Bull rider Colton Kelly shares that this sport is more mental than spectators think.

After securing a 82.5-points on April 7 during the 2023 San Angelo Rodeo, Kelly talked with KSAN’s Senora Scott about his bull ride. “It was a good bull,” Kelly said.

Kelly continued by saying, “We were really pumped to be here and blessed to have a bull like that at a rodeo like this.”

While Kelly is not traveling between rodeos, he shares he enjoys camping, spending time outdoors and ‘cutting it up’ with his buddies. Having time away from the sport allows Kelly to focus on having his head on his shoulders.

“This game, it so mental,” said Kelly. “A lot of people talk about ‘it’s all physical’ but it’s 90% mental so if you can keep your head on your shoulders, I mean the skies the limit.”

Kelly will be back in action on Friday, April 14 in the Foster Communications Coliseum.