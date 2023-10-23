SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The long-awaited 2023 Cinch Roping Fiesta is almost here and here is what you need to know about it!
Schedule of Events
Thursday, Oct. 26
- Lip Chip LLC Ladies Open Breakaway Roping: 10 A.m. at the 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena
Friday Oct. 27
- Preliminary Tie Down Roping: 10 A.m.
- World Jr Calf Roping Championships: 4 p.m. at the 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena
Cinch Roping Fiesta Saturday, Oct. 28
- Roping Fiesta Vendor Expo: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Yellowhouse Machinery Match Roping: 1 p.m.
- Legends Match presented by the O.H Triangle Ranch followed by the Eli Young Band concert with Scott Alexander: located at Foster Communications Coliseum outdoor fiesta area
Cinch Roping Fiesta Saturday, Oct. 29
- Cowboy Church: 9 a.m.
- Roping Fiesta Vendor Expo: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Steer roping, GM welding double mugging and O.H. Triangle Ranch matched horse races: 12 p.m. located at Foster Communications Coliseums outdoor fiesta area