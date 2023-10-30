SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Cinch Roping Fiesta has come and gone and now the results are in!

The Cinch Roping Fiesta first began in 1954 as a way to help generate revenue for the association in the off-season. Since then the Roping Fiesta event has served as a meeting ground for roping enthusiasts across the nation and a homecoming for all West Texans.

Cinch Roping Fiesta Champions

Tie Down Roping Champion – Caleb Smidt

GM Welding Supply Double Mugging – Luke Leathers and Cannon Coleman

Steer Roping Champion – Garrett Hale

Breakaway Roping Champion – Tiada Gray

Yellowhouse Machinery Co Match Roping – Caleb Smidt

Matched Horse Race – Kaiden Roberts

Legends Match – Brent Lewis

Cinch Roping Fiesta Champion/jackpot – Caleb Smidt

The 50/50 Raffle winner (#11602753013) won $6,612 and has 7 business days from October 30 to claim their winnings.

The official results have not been posted by the Stock Show and Rodeo, this will be updated once they are available.