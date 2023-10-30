SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Cinch Roping Fiesta has come and gone and now the results are in!
The Cinch Roping Fiesta first began in 1954 as a way to help generate revenue for the association in the off-season. Since then the Roping Fiesta event has served as a meeting ground for roping enthusiasts across the nation and a homecoming for all West Texans.
Cinch Roping Fiesta Champions
Tie Down Roping Champion – Caleb Smidt
GM Welding Supply Double Mugging – Luke Leathers and Cannon Coleman
Steer Roping Champion – Garrett Hale
Breakaway Roping Champion – Tiada Gray
Yellowhouse Machinery Co Match Roping – Caleb Smidt
Matched Horse Race – Kaiden Roberts
Legends Match – Brent Lewis
Cinch Roping Fiesta Champion/jackpot – Caleb Smidt
The 50/50 Raffle winner (#11602753013) won $6,612 and has 7 business days from October 30 to claim their winnings.
The official results have not been posted by the Stock Show and Rodeo, this will be updated once they are available.