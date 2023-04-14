SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — KSAN’s Senora Scott caught up with country musician Case Hardin in the Coor Beer Barn the day before he takes the stage in his hometown.

Hardin, who has four number ones, shared he is glad to be back in San Angelo to play after the Cinch Chute Out.

“It’s been a while so it’s always good to be back here, especially for the San Angelo Rodeo,” said Hardin.

Nerves hit Hardin a little bit differently when he plays in San Angelo he said.

“Being in San Angelo is a rush and I’m glad to be a part of it,” he told Scott.

Hardin said, “I see the familiar faces and we get out there and put on a great show.”

Hardin will be hitting the stage in the Coors Beer Barn from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, April 15.