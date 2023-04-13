SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — KSAN’s Senora Scott caught up with bull riders Gavin Michel and Tristan Parker after their rides in the San Angelo Rodeo on Wednesday, April 12.

Michel said, “I’ve come here, done good before, then tonight I was 796 so that got me down tonight but I’ll be back again.”

Parker shared that he has had a pretty good year this rookie season.

“I went to Houston and made a name for myself then came here,” Parker said. “Not the best luck, but I mean I’ll be back on Saturday to show them what I’m about.”

The action will continue in the Foster Communications Coliseum on Thursday, April 13.