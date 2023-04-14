SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Rodeo spectators held their breath as they watched a Monahans cowboy lay on the arena floor following a rough bull ride Thursday night.

KLST’s Carolyn McEnure sat down with 22-year-old Matteo Nunez to talk about what happened during his ride on Silent Hello.

“Coming out I felt like I was sitting real good then next thing I know, my foots up in the air and I’m taking a hit to the ribs,” Nunez recalled.

Nunez shared that some wind was knocked out of him, causing him to lack the force to get up from the dirt.

“I had no force that I could get myself up with,” he told McEnrue. “They told me to just lay there and I laid there. I ended up laying there a little too long,” he continued jokingly.

This bull rider is not new to the rodeo scene. Nunez said he started riding sheep at the age of three as a dare. Despite having an injury set him back in high school and a shoulder tear in September, Nunez is working his way back into the groove of things and is looking to make a good run with Professional Bull Riders this summer.