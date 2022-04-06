The Buffalo Social Club, more lovingly known as the “Beer Barn” has been a social hangout for those of drinking age to hang back and enjoy a drink after long day of fun at the San Angelo Rodeo and fairgrounds. A favorite at the club are the live bands that play for those who just want to sit back and listen and for those who want to put their boots to the test out on the dance floor.
This years line up is as follows:
- April 7: Ross Cooper
- April 8: Jp Herrera
- April 9: Hayden Haddock
- April 13: Braxton Keith
- April 14: Jake Worthington
- April 15: Case Hardin
- April 16: William Beckmann