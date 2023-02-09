SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — FFA and 4-H students began bringing their breeding heifers and Angora goats into the show barns at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo fairgrounds on Wednesday, February 8.

Hayden Farris with Weatherford FFA spoke with KLST staff on how he got into showing a breeding heifer at this year’s stock show.

“I started watching g a little bit of it and I thought I could do something like that,” Farris explained. “I like cows and it’s one of my favorite things to do. That’s what really got me into it.”

The first wave of the breeding heifer show will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday along with the junior Angora Wether futurity show. The junior wool and Mohair fleece show will start at 11 a.m. and the junior Angora goat show will be taking the ring at 1 p.m.

For a full schedule of shows and contests at the San Angelo Stock Show click here.