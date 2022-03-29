SAN ANGELO, Texas — Competition officially began in the San Angelo Rodeo on Monday, March 28, 2022, with barrel racing slack.

Barrel Racers competed at the First Community Credit Union Spur Arena. Contestants with an average time in the top ten, including times from PRCA performances, will qualify to compete in the PRCA Finals, according to the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association.

Slack competition continues on Tuesday with two rounds of team roping and the first rounds of steer wrestling and tie-down.