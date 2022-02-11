SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kids from all over the state showed their angora goats in the ring at the San Angelo Stock Show Friday, February 11th. Angora goats began entering the show barns Thursday, February 10th to get ready for their shows.

Angora showman Trey Evans, a seven grader from Brady shared how excited he was to be at the show this year. “You know, we did not get to come last year so it is great to be here this year,” he said. “I am very excited.”

Evans went on to share that this is his second time showing at the San Angelo Stock Show.

Shows will continue at the fairgrounds through February 20th. Gilt shows will begin at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and heifers will continue at 5:00 p.m. For more information about the San Angelo Stock Show or to find the schedule, please visit San Angelo Rodeo.