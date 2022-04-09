(KLST/KSAN)– Every year the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Ambassadors look for a way to give back to the community or dedicate their ride to someone going through a hard time. This year, the girls rode for Meleah Plummer, a girl from Wall, Tx, who is fighting a rare brain disorder.

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Ambassadors pray with Maleah before their ride.

Meleah is friends with some of the girls on the team, so when the cocaptain suggested they dedicate a ride for Mel, the entire team was on board.

“It meant a lot to me, because I know her personally and she is just a really great person,” Callie Nickell, a member, said.

So the girls wore Mel’s favorite color and wrote #M4M “Miracles 4 Mel” on their horses.

Savanna Sexton, the team’s co captain, said they wanted to do this not only for Meleah, but also her family who has been riding alongside Maleah every step of the way.

“Not only just know and tell her that we are backing her up 110 percent of the time, tell the community that us as girls are backing her up 110 percent of the time, but also her family and that we are all together with her constantly and let her know she always has somebody with her,” Sexton said.

The girls invited Meleah to watch them ride for her from the box seats.

“We just know what she’s been going through and we know it’s been really hard for her and her family and they have just been going through a lot and there are multiple people praying for her,” Hallie Gest, a member, said. “We just thought it would be really special if she could come out and watch, which she did and she was so excited and it was really fun to do that for her.”

Kennedy King, a member, said she is glad they were able to make a positive moment for Meleah.

“I felt like we performed well for her,” King said. “I hope she enjoyed it, I’m pretty sure she was pretty pumped, so we just smiled out there and we did our thing and it was very, very emotional and it meant a lot to all of us.”

The girls send their love and support to Meleah and her family.

“Just keep on fighting girlfriend, just know that you have a whole lot of people praying for you and backing you up,” Kennedy said.

“Keep that smile and keep that drive and keep going strong,” Sexton said.

“Hey girl, we are all here,” Kally Murray, a member, said. “Our entire community is backing you up and I know the ambassadors especially are here for you. So we are here to support.”

“You are very brave. Keep fighting just know there are a bunch of people backing up for you and we are all here for you and we are very excited to watch your journey as you get better and we love you,” Gest said.