SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Shop ’til you drop at the First Financial Pavilion during the 2023 San Angelo Rodeo!

Hector ‘Hex’ Haechten with Hex Hats spoke with Senora Scott about securing their spot for the third year in a row at the San Angelo Rodeo.

“This is our spot now, we’re not going anywhere,” he said jokingly. Haetchen told Scott that he had been shaping hats since he was 9 years old. Since then, Haetchen has grown his skills into Hex Hats, a company originally based out of Brownwood that has moved to Midland.

“It’s a hat bar,” he explained. “We start off with nothing and we’ll turn it into something.”

Carolyn McEnrue talked with one of the many vendors on the fairgrounds – Dry Creek Trading Co.

Glenda Fields is a long-time San Angelo Rodeo vendor having been in the business for 23 years. When Fields first began, she traveled all over the country to various rodeos but now spends only travels to two rodeos, the San Angelo Rodeo and the Cheyenne Rodeo.

Fields shared that she has turquoise pieces that come from across the states including Arizona and Nevada. Throughout her years of business, Fields has grown such a strong relationship with the artists she works with that they contact her when they have a piece they know she will like.

“They know me well enough, they know what I like,” she explained to McEnrue.

McEnrue and Fields also talked about a few pieces that have been hot this year and the history behind them.

The owner of Mann and Frau Country Store standing behind a table filled with jellies, jams and salsas at the First Financial Pavilion. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A close-up picture of some of the salsas being by Mann and Frau Country Store. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

San Angelo’s own Mann and Frau Jams and Jellies is out and in action at the San Angelo Rodeo! Don’t wait, Kathy Novian told Concho Valley Homepage staff that she sold out half of her stock the first week of the rodeo.

The Concho Pearl Lions Club is selling snack items such as cotton candy, popcorn, pickles and water. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A young girl standing behind her stand, which has an array of items like blankets and nuts, at the San Angelo Rodeo. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Nuts-R-Us is set up right as you walk into the First Financial Pavilion. This crew from New Mexico is back at the San Angelo Rodeo selling glazed pecans and cashews!

A few handmade, sterling silver rings that are for sale at the JAD Custom Engraving booth. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A TV screen in the JAD Custom Engraving booth that shows a woman engraving star earrings. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A close-up picture of the woman looking through a microscope to see the star earrings she is engraving. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Looking for some handmade sterling silver jewelry like no other? Check out the JAD Custom Engraving booth to watch engravings in action!