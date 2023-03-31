The 2023 San Angelo Rodeo Parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and you can watch it live on KLST News, KSAN news and right here on Concho Valley Homepage.

The parade, held every year on the first Saturday of the San Angelo Rodeo, is hosted by KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue and KSAN’s Isabel Albritton. A live stream will play on this page as soon as the parade begins.

Parade Schedule and Route

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Irving and Concho Street and will proceed east to Oakes, where it will turn left and proceed to Twohig. After a left turn on Twohig, the parade will proceed to Chadbourne, make a right turn and proceed to College Street. After another left turn on College Street, the route continues to Irving, where it will make a left, continue to Beauregard, and turn right. Finally, after a last left turn on Randolph, the parade will proceed to River Drive and dismiss.

ADA Accessible Parking

Handicapped accessible parking during the Rodeo Parade will be available at the M.L. Leddy’s parking lot located at 222 S. Oakes St. Handicap plates will be required to park in the lot between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.