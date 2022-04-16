SAN ANGELO, TX (KLST/KSAN) – Thousands of people packed the Foster Communications Coliseum to watch the 2022 Cinch Chute-Out on Saturday, April 16th.

In the Cinch Chute-Out, ten invited competitors of each rodeo event competed for the chute-out title and a piece of the purse. All ten competitors competed in the first round, hoping to get the best score or time. The top three from the first round would then compete again in the championship round.

First round times are then tossed out, unless needed as a tie breaker. The rider with the highest time or score in the championship round will win the shoot out.

If two atheletes score the same in the finals, first round scores will be added to determine the winner.

Bareback Riding

Bareback riding kicked off this years Cinch Chute-Out.

In the first round, Cole Reiner from Buffalo, WY was able to score an 88-point ride on Netwrok Gazer.

Reiner secured first after his 90.5-point ride on Top Flight. He claimed the Cinch Chute-Out title and a $12,000 purse.

Steer Wrestling

Saturday nights steer wrestlers had good times in the arena.

Gonzales, LA native Tyler Waguespack came down with a time of 4.0-seconds in his first run. After his second run, Waguespeck won first with a total time of 3.7-seconds.

Team Roping

Team roping followed steer wrestling in the chute-out Saturday.

Kaleb Driggers from Hoboken, GA and Junior Negueria from Presidente Prude, BR had a total run time of 8.8-seconds in the event. In the first round the team came in with a run time of 4.5-seconds and 4.3-seconds in the champion round.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Saddle bronc riders climbed on the back of their draw broncs for a chance at this years title.

During his first ride on Painted J, Brody Cress from Hillsdale, WY scored an 88-point ride. He made his way to the first place position after an 90-point ride on Larry Culpper.

Tie-Down Roping

In Saturday night’s Cinch Chute-Out, Shane Hanchey from Sulphur, LA secured his championship title with a 6.8-point ride on in the championship ride. He ran in a 7.8-second time on in the first round.

Barrel Racing

In the 2022 Chinch Chute-Out barrel racing, only four competitors were invited to compete. Of the four cowgirls, Tolar, TX native Jordon Briggs ran on the fastest time at 14.19-seconds.

Bull Riding

To wrap up the 2022 rodeo season in San Angelo, bull riders held on for an eight-second ride.

Josh Frost from Randlett, UT took the title of the 2022 Cinch Chute-Out Bull Rider after an 87-point ride on Soy El Fuego in the championship round. This was his third bull ride of the night.