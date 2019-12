The annual San Angelo Stock Show and Parade will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, starting at 10:00 a.m. in downtown San Angelo. Here is the parade route map and instructions.

BEGIN AT IRVING AND CONCHO

PROCEED EAST TO OAKES

LEFT ON OAKES TO TWOHIG

LEFT ON TWOHIG, PROCEED TO CHADBOURNE

RIGHT ON CHADBOURNE TO COLLEGE ST.

LEFT ON COLLEGE TO IRVING

LEFT ON IRVING TO BEAUREGARD

RIGHT ON BEAUREGARD TO RANDOLPH

LEFT ON RANDOLPH TO RIVER DRIVE

DISMISS