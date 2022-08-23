Which headset is better, Logitech or Razer?

Razer and Logitech started roughly the same time in the late ’90s, on opposite ends of the world. And since their founding, both have been knee-deep in research and development to give gamers the best possible experience. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing, with one company expanding its product offerings while the other honed in on specific peripherals.

Razer headset

Razer’s first product was a computer mouse, but it took eight years after its founding to introduce its first headset, the Barracuda HP-1. Razer has managed to release a new model almost every year and sticking to its naming convention, all headsets are named after aquatic predators.

Razer headset pros

When you buy a Razer headset, you that it incorporates technology that the company has spent many years developing. At the high end of its headsets, it often enables headsets to use THX Spatial Audio, a competitor to DTS Headphone X and Dolby.

Razer has a majority share in THX, making it easier to share innovations across products. Mostly used in gaming headsets, spatial audio differs from stereo in that you can accurately hear where a sound comes from, not just a vague direction.

Another aspect that only one other headset maker has is haptic feedback. Razer calls it Hypersense, which is essentially two pieces of metal in each ear cup that shake and rumble according to the on-screen action. So not only do you hear an explosion or earthquake — you can feel it, too.

Razer headset cons

The biggest disadvantage of Razer’s headsets is that they don’t have a wide selection for console players. If you play games on a computer, there are several models and variations to choose from, but you are severely limited for consoles.

Sure, almost all wired headsets are compatible with Xboxes or PlayStations, but wireless is a different story. Unless you use a Bluetooth adapter on your Xbox, you must use a headset that works through Xbox Wireless technology.

Generally, there aren’t too many overarching disadvantages to Razer headsets. When problems crop up, it’s usually against a specific model and not a commentary on all headsets. For example, some reviewers complain that the Kraken X’s ear cups can’t rotate. However, the ear cups on the Barracuda can.

Best Razer headsets

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Few headsets look as intimidating as the BlackShark. The extra-thick padded headband is connected to the matte black ear cups with two metal rods, helping to reduce ambient sounds with the passive noise cancellation feature. The HyperClear super-cardioid microphone is detachable, and the drivers are a generous 50 millimeters.

Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset

This headset utilizes a built-in THX Achromatic audio amplifier to improve audio quality. Its adjustable headband and ear cups feature the same foam padding, covering the 50-millimeter audio drivers. It is compatible with Bluetooth and 2.4-gigahertz systems, and the battery lasts about 40 hours.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

The Kraken has a lightweight aluminum frame with ample padding, making it perfect for wearing for a long time. It has a retractable noise isolating microphone with audio controls on the 3.5-millimeter cable and gel-infused ear cups.

Logitech headset

Logitech is a Swiss company dating back to the early ’80s. It makes a wide range of electronics, notably computer peripherals, with its first gaming mouse released in 1999 and its first gaming keyboard coming out in 2005. It has taken a bit longer to develop gaming headsets, as the first model, the G230 Stereo, only went on shelves in 2013.

Logitech headset pros

Logitech has an immense selection of computer and console peripherals. In addition to the headsets, it has numerous keyboards, mice, controllers, microphones and joysticks. This is important as it borrows technology from its other subsidiaries, such as Astro, Ultimate Ears and Blue.

For example, the Pro X Gaming headset uses a Blue Voice microphone for crystal-clear communications suitable for esports tournaments. You can also buy a stand-alone Blue Icepop microphone for Logitech G Pro headsets.

Combining several technology companies under one entity lets it incorporate different aspects into its hardware. But not all Logitech headsets are afforded this luxury, so some models don’t live up to the company’s reputation.

Logitech headset cons

As is often seen with companies that heavily diversify their consumer offerings, there isn’t much technological progress in its headsets. Over the last five years, only three models out of eight were wireless, two had stereo outputs, and one had no in-line controls.

The advantage of working with Astro and Blue is lost when none of these entities invests in research and development. The combination might work initially, but it’s not enough to slap a third-party label on a headset and expect gamers to fawn over it.

Logitech also has an inconsistent release window, with no new headsets in 2021, only one in 2020, four in 2019 and then again only one in 2018. While that speaks to the headsets’ longevity, it’s easy for gamers to overlook a two-year-old headset in favor of a more recent gadget.

Best Logitech headsets

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset

This sleek all-black headset has large 50-millimeter audio drivers that provide 7.1 surround sound through DTS technology. The headband and ear cup forks are steel, while the ear cups are covered in memory foam and synthetic leather. The Blue Voice detachable microphone has noise-reducing and compressing capabilities for clearer spoken audio.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

This wireless headset is perfect for gaming consoles and on a computer. It connects to devices through a USB dongle, has 40-millimeter speakers, and has passive noise cancellation. The battery lasts 30 hours, and RGB lights are on each ear cup.

Logitech G935 Wireless DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound

This wireless headset has large 50-millimeter audio drivers and a 6-millimeter microphone, while the battery lasts around 12 hours. Compatible with DTS technology, it gives you 7.1 surround sound.

Should you get a Razer or a Logitech headset?

If you want to splash out on gaming audio, Logitech has some beautifully crafted headsets. It has an enormous range that will appeal to most gamers. The G Series is aimed at the technologically savvy and flashy, while the Pro Series is a bit more traditional and stately.

This contrasts with Razer, which has three models as its flagship headsets. It doesn’t seem like much, but when you start digging into the specifications of each, you’ll notice that they cover virtually all the bases. Like the rotating ear cups mentioned earlier, each headset variation uses different technology to set itself apart.

It wasn’t always that way — Razer didn’t have a stellar reputation a decade or so ago, when many of its products had poor reliability and inferior components. But manufacturing shakeups and boardroom shuffles have dramatically improved quality.

Since Razer and Logitech use different components, designs and appeals to different segments, it’s easy to say that you should get whichever brand you prefer. But for a concise answer, Razer’s headsets are durable, look expensive at an affordable price, and the internal technology is amazing.

