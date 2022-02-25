Which pop-it is best?

Pop-its are sensory fidget toys that have become extremely popular in recent years. While they’re geared toward kids, people of all ages can enjoy them, so whether you’re buying for yourself or for a child in your life, you might be wondering which pop-it is best.

Pop-its vary in shape, size and color, so these are all factors you should consider. If you’re looking for an extra-large pop-it toy, the UimoKi Jumbo Popping Fidget Toy is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a pop-it

Size

Unlike many fidget toys — such as fidget spinners — which tend to be compact, pop-its come in a range of sizes. The smallest pop-it toys have just a few bubbles and are compact enough to put on a keyring for use on the go, while the largest measure well over a foot across and need to be set on a flat surface to use. Most are somewhere between these two extremes, so think about what size would work best for you. As well as looking at the dimensions of a pop-it, check how many bubbles it has to get an idea of both its scale and how long it will take to pop a full side.

Shape

In addition to basic geometric shapes such as squares, circles and hexagons, pop-it toys come in a range of fun shapes. The options are extensive and include foodstuffs, such as popsicles, burgers and fruits; popular characters such as Pikachu and Hello Kitty; dinosaurs, stars, hearts and unicorns. Some come in multipacks with a range of shapes, which is a great option if you can’t choose just one.

What to look for in a quality pop-it

Colors

You can find pop-its in solid colors, rainbow stripes, marbled colors, galaxy effect and other patterns. Of course, the color doesn’t change how well these toys pop, so the color is purely about aesthetics. Some buyers might be particular about the color they want, while others are happy with any hue that catches their eye.

Silicone construction

Pop-it toys are generally made from silicones, which are considered safe and nontoxic. Silicone is used in a range of applications, including for cookware, and is deemed safe for contact with foods (unlike some plastics) so you needn’t worry if you’re buying for a child who’s likely to chew on it. Silicone is also soft, so if it gets chucked across the room, it won’t break or hurt anyone. That said, you can find some pop-its with hard plastic shells.

Washability

It’s important to clean pop-its occasionally, especially when used by kids, as they’re more likely to get their pop-its dirty with sticky fingers or leave them lying on the floor. Luckily, pop-it toys are easy to wipe clean, but avoid choices with too many nooks and crannies where dirt could get stuck.

How much you can expect to spend on a pop-it

You can buy small single pop-its for as little as $1-$2, while the largest pop-its can cost as much as $30 apiece.

Pop-it FAQ

What are pop-its used for?

A. Pop-its don’t have a particular purpose, they’re simply used for play. Users press down the bubbles on one side before flipping it over and popping the other side, repeating as desired. While they weren’t designed as sensory toys or fidget toys, they inadvertently tick both boxes, so pop-its are particularly beneficial to users with sensory needs. However, many people enjoy playing with pop-it toys and they can promote calm and focus in some individuals, making them both fun and functional. Besides the obvious use for pop-its, people have come up with a range of alternative uses, including putting marbles in the divots to create attractive patterns and using them as molds for chocolate bars, placing small pieces of candy in the divots.

Who invented the pop-it?

A. Pop-it toys were originally invented by Theo and Ora Coster of Theora Design in 1975. However, the toy was designed to be made from rubber and it would have been expensive to produce at the time. It wasn’t until 2019 that they became widely available, with the design ultimately changed to silicone, making them cheaper and easier to produce.

What’s the best pop-it to buy?

Top pop-it

UimoKi Jumbo Popping Fidget Toy

What you need to know: With more than 440 bubbles, this is one of the largest pop-its on the market, making it ideal if compact pop-its aren’t big enough to scratch that itch.

What you’ll love: It measures almost 16 by 16 inches, so it’s generously sized. You can choose from a range of colors and shapes to suit your preferences. It’s durable and satisfying to pop.

What you should consider: Some options aren’t true to color, which can be disappointing if you’re particular about the shade you want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pop-it for the money

iTechjoy Pop Fidget Toys

What you need to know: An affordable three pack of pop-it toys great for anyone looking for a bargain.

What you’ll love: This pack of three pop-its features pineapple, strawberry and ice lolly shapes, though there are other styles available. One of the toys features the alphabet on the bubbles, so it can be used for educational purposes.

What you should consider: These toys feel a little flimsy compared to pricier models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CocoKool Push Pop Bubble Fidget Toys

What you need to know: Featuring silicone bubbles and a plastic frame, this is a hard-wearing choice.

What you’ll love: Each pack contains four pop-its — two are circular with 28 bubbles and two are square with 36 bubbles. Two feature solid rainbow-colored bubbles and two feature bubbles with a marbled effect.

What you should consider: The hard frames aren’t ideal for kids who throw toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

