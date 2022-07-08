Poker chips are often combined in a set that includes cards and dice for a range of games for up to 10 people.

Which poker chip set is best?

Casinos use poker chips rather than cash to speed up play, reduce errors and easily identify the size of the bet. For those who enjoy a game of poker at home, there are a variety of poker chip sets available, suitable for casual players and professionals alike. The SLOWPLAY Nash 14 Gram Clay Poker Chips Set is available with either 300 or 500 high-quality clay chips and comes with two sets of playing cards and a dealer button, all packaged in a sturdy carrying case with a leather interior.

What to know before you buy a poker chip set

Types of sets

Poker chip sets vary significantly in size, quality and price. Some sets are functional and include enough standard chips for up to six players. High-quality sets may include more chips for larger games and additional extras such as cards, dealer and blind buttons and a felt playing mat. Giftbox poker chip sets may also be packaged in a high-quality wooden box or carousel.

Chip quantity

Poker games can be played with any number of people. Heads up poker is played with only two people, whereas a tournament may have anywhere from 10 to 100 players. A home game usually includes 5 to 10 players. Generally, 300 chips are sufficient for 6 to 8 players, whereas 500 chips are enough for up to 12.

Material and weight

Poker chips can be made from plastic, resin, clay or ceramic. Plastic and resin are the cheapest and are usually lightweight. Casino-quality chips made from clay or ceramic are heavier and make that satisfying sound when clinked together. High-quality chips should weigh between 11.5 and 14 grams.

What to look for in a quality poker chip set

Carrying case

All but the cheapest poker chip sets come with some form of a carrying case. If you intend to take the set to different locations, then a durable case made from aluminum will protect the chips and keep them in good condition for many years. Within the case, there should be specific sections to hold the chips together in the correct denominations.

Denominations

In order to play poker, the chips should be divided into at least four colors, commonly red, blue, black and green. A set with five colors will provide more versatility for a longer game. Some chips are colored only and the players decide their worth, while others have the value printed on the face, which makes the game easier to follow, especially for newcomers.

How much you can expect to spend on a poker chip set

Poker chip sets vary somewhat in price depending on the number of chips included and the material they are made from. A set of 300 plastic chips can be found for under $30, whereas a 1,000 piece set made from clay or ceramic will cost upwards of $100.

Poker chip set FAQ

Do poker chips deteriorate over time?

A. This depends on what the chips are made from. Most poker chips are durable and don’t usually break; however, the color of plastic and resin chips tends to fade over time, especially if exposed to direct sunlight.

Do I need a poker set that includes the dealer and blind buttons?

A. They aren’t essential, but the buttons make the game easier to follow as they clearly show the position of each player. If your set does not include button, you can easily substitute for them with household objects such as coins or bottle caps.

Can I use poker chips for any other casino games?

A. Besides the various different versions of poker, such as Texas hold ‘em, Omaha and 7 card stud, there are several other casino dice and card games that can be played at home. Blackjack, craps and roulette all use chips for the betting process, while many other games can be adapted to include a wager.

What’s the best poker chip set to buy?

Top poker chip set

SLOWPLAY Nash 14 Gram Clay Poker Chips Set

What you need to know: This high-quality poker set is available with either 300 or 500 chips and comes in a sturdy carrying case with a leather interior.

What you’ll love: The chips are made from clay with an iron insert that brings the weight to 14 grams each. The set includes two packs of playing cards and a dealer button.

What you should consider: The set doesn’t come with blind buttons or a playing mat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top poker chip set for the money

Global Gizmos Texas Hold’em Travel Poker Set

What you need to know: This compact, travel poker set contains everything you need for a four person poker game.

What you’ll love: It includes five differently colored chips, a deck of cards and a small felt mat.

What you should consider: With only 150 chips, it isn’t suitable for large groups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Claysmith Gaming The Mint Poker Set

What you need to know: This extensive poker set includes 1,000 chips, enough for a small tournament.

What you’ll love: The chips are made from a clay composite with a casino-like quality and have a textured inlay that clearly displays the denomination. The whole set is neatly packaged in an aluminum carrying case.

What you should consider: The chips are not standard colors, which may confuse newcomers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

