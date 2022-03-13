Which Alo yoga pants are best?

Alo is a company that serves to inspire “mindful movement.” Comfort and sustainability are critical in the making of their products, from fabric quality to design. Alo yoga pants are non-slip, and their quality construction provides buyers with a pair of leggings that they can depend on for many years. In pursuit of the best Alo yoga pants, consider fabric, length, and activity level you will be doing in them.

The ⅞ High Waist Airlift Legging is a top choice among many due to its antimicrobial fabric, supportive elastic waistband and multiple color options.

What to know before you buy Alo yoga pants

Fabric

When purchasing Alo yoga pants, consider the various types of quality fabric that they offer. If you are looking to be very active in your yoga pants and desire a lightweight feel, spandex, nylon and polyester will be a good fit for you. Other styles of yoga pants use waffle-knit fabric for lounge purposes and colder weather climates. If the product states that it used anti-microbial fabric, meaning there is less of a chance of this product forming bacteria when wet or sweaty.

Length

You can purchase yoga pants at ⅞ length or full length. A ⅞ length rises a few inches above the ankle on the calf, while a full legging hits at or below the ankle, depending on your height.

Activity Level

A good pair of yoga pants provides comfort while allowing for maximum movement and dependability during any activity. If you are very active, consider lightweight spandex leggings. Consider a knit style if you plan to sleep in the leggings or wear them around the house.

Alo yoga pants features

Form-fitting

Most Alo leggings are form-fitting, but this depends on the fabric. If the product uses spandex, then it will comfortably form to your body, making movement easier. The combination of elastic and spandex allows the product to form to your body, providing comfort while flattering your best assets.

Pockets

A few pairs of Alo leggings feature multiple pockets. This is a great feature to consider if you do not want to hold your phone and keys when exercising away from home.

Anti-microbial

Antimicrobial fiber fabric is a bonus to many Alo yoga pants. This fabric fights mold and mildew and depletes the conditions for bacteria to grow on the product in any environment. Antimicrobial fabric lasts longer than ordinary fabric.

Alo yoga pants cost

Alo yoga pants are available in a variety of price ranges. For shoppers on a budget, buyers will find Alo yoga pants between $70-$80. Mid-range pants in the $80-$95 price range provide customers with pockets and antimicrobial fabric. Premium Alo yoga pants that include all the best features and quality fabric cost $100-$150.

Alo yoga pants FAQ

Are Alo yoga pants machine washable?

A. A few pairs of Alo yoga pants are machine washable. Most pairs require them to be washed by hand and air-dried for longer use. You can find the care instructions listed in the product description on the website.

What is dry-wicking fabric?

A. This is a fabric that draws moisture away from the body. It is polyester-based, picks up moisture and evaporates easily on the outside of the fabric. Users that purchase this fabric will stay cool and dry in their yoga pants.

Which pair of Alo yoga pants should I get?

Best of the best Alo yoga pants

Alo 7/8 High Waist Airlift Legging

Our take: These yoga pants are dry-wicking and antimicrobial. They use spandex for added flexibility and comfort. The size and the fabric are perfect for multi-seasonal wear.

What we like: These pants feature an elastic waistband for added support and come in multiple colors.

What to consider: Users’ sweat can cause the fabric to appear see-through in some cases. It can run small.

Where to buy: Revolve

Best bang for your buck Alo yoga pants

Alo High Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging

Our take: This product features four pockets for maximum storage while remaining comfortable due to the spandex, anti-microbial fabric.

What we like: The leggings come with an elastic waistband for added support with all activities and include a four-way stretch feature.

What to consider: The pockets disrupt the fit of the leggings and can sometimes be uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Revolve

Honorable mention Alo yoga pants

Alo High Waist Micro Waffle Lowkey Legging

Our take: The waffle knit fabric keeps users warm in the winter months while being comfortable and non-irritating to the skin.

What we like: This product is great quality and is machine washable. It features a reflective logo on the back and fits most customers true to size. These leggings have great reviews.

What to consider: The waffle knit material of this product makes the leggings less form-fitting and stretchy and only come in one color.

Where to buy: Revolve

