SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons!

Hunting preserves near San Angelo:

  • Concho Dream Ranch and Resort
    • P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960
    • Phone: (800) 361-8731
    • Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available
  • Oak Knoll Ranch
    • 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859
    • Phone: (325) 396-4599
    • Hunting Preserve, Dogs/Guides Available
  • Reed & Stewart Ranch
    • 13600 US Hwy. 87 N., Sterling City, TX 76951
    • Phone: (325) 378-2156
    • Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own
  • Ford Ranch
    • 1493 PR 520, Melvin, TX 76858
    • Phone: (325) 286-4572
    • Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own
  • Quahadi Wildlife Refuge
    • 1150 McDowell Rd., Big Spring, TX 79720
    • Phone: (432) 398-5461
    • Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Ow, Dogs/Guides Available
  • Hailey Ranch
    • 14205 County Rd. 310, Abilene, TX 79601
    • Phone: (325) 548-2383
    • Hunting Preserve, Dogs/Guides Available

Game Animals

AnimalSeasonZoneDates
JavelinaGeneralNorthOct. 1 – Feb. 26
SouthSep. 1 – Aug. 31
Mule deerGeneralPanhandleNov. 19 – Dec. 4
Trans-PecosNov. 25 – Dec. 11
Archery59 of 254 countiesOct. 1 – Nov. 4
PronghornGeneral41 of 254 countiesOct. 1-16
SquirrelGeneralEast TexasOct. 1 – Feb. 26 & May 1-31
Other open countiesSep. 1 – Aug. 31
Youth-onlyEast TexasSep. 24 – 25
White-tailed DeerGeneralNorthNov. 5 – Jan. 1
SouthNov. 5 – Jan. 15
Special LateNorthJan. 2-15
SouthJan. 16-29
Youth-OnlyNorthOct. 29-30 & Jan. 2-15
SouthOct. 29-30 & Jan. 2-15
Archery252 of 254 countiesOct. 1 – Nov. 4
Muzzleloader90 of 254 countiesJan. 2-15

Game Birds

AnimalSeasonZoneDates
ChachalacaRegularCameron, Hidalgo, Starr & Willacy CountiesOct. 29 – Feb. 26
PheasantRegularPanhandleDec. 3 – Jan. 1
QuailRegularStatewideOct. 29 – Feb. 26
Rio Grand TurkeyFallNorthNov. 5 – Jan. 1
SouthNov. 5 – Jan. 15
Brooks, Kenedy, Kleberg & Willacy countiesNov. 5 – Feb. 26
Archery-onlyOct. 1 – Nov. 4
Fall Youth-onlyNorthOct. 29-30 & Jan. 2-15
SouthOct. 29-30 & Jan. 16-29
SpringNorthApril 1 – May 14
SouthMar. 18 – Apr. 30
One-turkey countiesApr. 1-30
Spring Youth-OnlyNorthMar. 25-26 & May 20-21
SouthMar. 11-12 & May 6-7
Eastern TurkeySpringEast TexasApr. 22 – May 14

Migratory Game Bird

AnimalSeasonZone Dates
DoveRegularNorthSep. 1 – Nov. 13 & Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
CentralSep. 1 – Oct. 30 & Dec. 17 – Jan. 15
SouthSep. 14 – Oct. 30 & Dec. 17 – Jan. 22
Special White-winged Dove DaysSouthSep. 2-4 & Sept. 9-11
DuckRegularHigh Plains Mallard Management UnitOct. 29-30 & Nov. 4 – Jan. 29
NorthNov. 12-27 & Dec. 3 – Jan. 29
SouthNov. 5-27 & Dec. 10 – Jan. 29
Youth/VeteransHigh Plains Mallard Management UnitOct. 22-23
NorthNov. 5-6
SouthOct. 29-30
GooseEarly Canada GooseEastSep. 10- 25
Light & Dark GeeseWestNov. 5 – Feb. 5
EastNov. 5- Jan. 29
Light Goose Conservation OrderWestFeb. 6 – Mar. 12
EastJan. 30 – Mar. 12
Rails, Gallinules & Moorhens RegularStatewideSep. 10-25 & Nov. 5 – Dec. 28
Sandhill CranesRegularAOct. 29 – Jan. 29
BNov. 25 – Jan. 29
CDec. 17 – Jan. 22
SnipeRegularStatewideNov. 5 – Feb. 19
WoodcockRegularStatewideDec. 18 – Jan. 31

Other Animals

AnimalseasonZoneDates
AlligatorGeneral22 Counties & Special PropertiesSep. 10-30
All Other CountiesApr. 1-June 30
Rabbits and HaresRegularStatewideNo closed season

Purchase a license at https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/licenses/online_sales/