SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons!
Hunting preserves near San Angelo:
- Concho Dream Ranch and Resort
- P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960
- Phone: (800) 361-8731
- Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available
- Oak Knoll Ranch
- 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859
- Phone: (325) 396-4599
- Hunting Preserve, Dogs/Guides Available
- Reed & Stewart Ranch
- 13600 US Hwy. 87 N., Sterling City, TX 76951
- Phone: (325) 378-2156
- Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own
- Ford Ranch
- 1493 PR 520, Melvin, TX 76858
- Phone: (325) 286-4572
- Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own
- Quahadi Wildlife Refuge
- 1150 McDowell Rd., Big Spring, TX 79720
- Phone: (432) 398-5461
- Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Ow, Dogs/Guides Available
- Hailey Ranch
- 14205 County Rd. 310, Abilene, TX 79601
- Phone: (325) 548-2383
- Hunting Preserve, Dogs/Guides Available
Game Animals
|Animal
|Season
|Zone
|Dates
|Javelina
|General
|North
|Oct. 1 – Feb. 26
|South
|Sep. 1 – Aug. 31
|Mule deer
|General
|Panhandle
|Nov. 19 – Dec. 4
|Trans-Pecos
|Nov. 25 – Dec. 11
|Archery
|59 of 254 counties
|Oct. 1 – Nov. 4
|Pronghorn
|General
|41 of 254 counties
|Oct. 1-16
|Squirrel
|General
|East Texas
|Oct. 1 – Feb. 26 & May 1-31
|Other open counties
|Sep. 1 – Aug. 31
|Youth-only
|East Texas
|Sep. 24 – 25
|White-tailed Deer
|General
|North
|Nov. 5 – Jan. 1
|South
|Nov. 5 – Jan. 15
|Special Late
|North
|Jan. 2-15
|South
|Jan. 16-29
|Youth-Only
|North
|Oct. 29-30 & Jan. 2-15
|South
|Oct. 29-30 & Jan. 2-15
|Archery
|252 of 254 counties
|Oct. 1 – Nov. 4
|Muzzleloader
|90 of 254 counties
|Jan. 2-15
Game Birds
|Animal
|Season
|Zone
|Dates
|Chachalaca
|Regular
|Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr & Willacy Counties
|Oct. 29 – Feb. 26
|Pheasant
|Regular
|Panhandle
|Dec. 3 – Jan. 1
|Quail
|Regular
|Statewide
|Oct. 29 – Feb. 26
|Rio Grand Turkey
|Fall
|North
|Nov. 5 – Jan. 1
|South
|Nov. 5 – Jan. 15
|Brooks, Kenedy, Kleberg & Willacy counties
|Nov. 5 – Feb. 26
|Archery-only
|Oct. 1 – Nov. 4
|Fall Youth-only
|North
|Oct. 29-30 & Jan. 2-15
|South
|Oct. 29-30 & Jan. 16-29
|Spring
|North
|April 1 – May 14
|South
|Mar. 18 – Apr. 30
|One-turkey counties
|Apr. 1-30
|Spring Youth-Only
|North
|Mar. 25-26 & May 20-21
|South
|Mar. 11-12 & May 6-7
|Eastern Turkey
|Spring
|East Texas
|Apr. 22 – May 14
Migratory Game Bird
|Animal
|Season
|Zone
|Dates
|Dove
|Regular
|North
|Sep. 1 – Nov. 13 & Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Central
|Sep. 1 – Oct. 30 & Dec. 17 – Jan. 15
|South
|Sep. 14 – Oct. 30 & Dec. 17 – Jan. 22
|Special White-winged Dove Days
|South
|Sep. 2-4 & Sept. 9-11
|Duck
|Regular
|High Plains Mallard Management Unit
|Oct. 29-30 & Nov. 4 – Jan. 29
|North
|Nov. 12-27 & Dec. 3 – Jan. 29
|South
|Nov. 5-27 & Dec. 10 – Jan. 29
|Youth/Veterans
|High Plains Mallard Management Unit
|Oct. 22-23
|North
|Nov. 5-6
|South
|Oct. 29-30
|Goose
|Early Canada Goose
|East
|Sep. 10- 25
|Light & Dark Geese
|West
|Nov. 5 – Feb. 5
|East
|Nov. 5- Jan. 29
|Light Goose Conservation Order
|West
|Feb. 6 – Mar. 12
|East
|Jan. 30 – Mar. 12
|Rails, Gallinules & Moorhens
|Regular
|Statewide
|Sep. 10-25 & Nov. 5 – Dec. 28
|Sandhill Cranes
|Regular
|A
|Oct. 29 – Jan. 29
|B
|Nov. 25 – Jan. 29
|C
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 22
|Snipe
|Regular
|Statewide
|Nov. 5 – Feb. 19
|Woodcock
|Regular
|Statewide
|Dec. 18 – Jan. 31
Other Animals
|Animal
|season
|Zone
|Dates
|Alligator
|General
|22 Counties & Special Properties
|Sep. 10-30
|All Other Counties
|Apr. 1-June 30
|Rabbits and Hares
|Regular
|Statewide
|No closed season
Purchase a license at https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/licenses/online_sales/