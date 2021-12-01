Angelo State Rams Football send off & watch party

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The public is invited to join the Angelo State University campus community to give the Rams football team a rousing send off at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a release from Angelo State University on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The release states, the Rams football team will depart from the San Angelo Regional Airport for their quarterfinal playoff game in Golden, Colorado. Depending on airport security screening arrangements, the team will leave from either the main Mathis Field terminal or Ranger Aviation.

The Rams currently sit at 11-2 and have won seven straight games. This is their first quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA Division II Playoffs since 1989. Seeded No. 2 in Super Region Four, the Rams will take on the top-seeded Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. local time (CST).

ASU will also host a free watch party for Saturday’s playoff football game at 1 p.m. at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center for members of the ASU President’s Circle, Ram Club and Alumni Association, as well as ASU faculty and staff. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and food and drinks will be provided.

More details about joining the President’s Circle, Ram Club and/or Alumni Association are available at angelo.edu/give/join.

The football game will also be streamed live for free at www.rmacnetwork.com/coschoolmines/.

Additionally, the Belles volleyball team is in postseason action this week at the NCAA D-II South Central Regional in Denver, Colorado. Seeded No. 4 in the region, the Belles’ first match is on Thursday at 6 p.m. local time (CST) against No. 5 Regis University. The match will be streamed live for free at www.roadrunnersall-access.com/.

For more information, contact the ASU Office of Development and Alumni Relations at 325-942-2116.