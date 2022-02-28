Which orthotic sandals are best?

When it’s warm out, people like to let their feet breathe and often wear a pair of sandals. However, if your favorite sandals aren’t comfortable, you may not be able to enjoy both comfort and style.

One solution is to switch to orthotic sandals, which have a supportive footbed to help relieve aches, pains and discomfort. A top pick is the OOFOS OOahh Recovery Slide, which reduces the strain on your legs and feet with its lightweight design and excellent shock absorption.

What to know before you buy orthotic sandals

Comfort level

People often wear orthotic sandals because they provide more cushioning and support than regular sandals, especially around the arch of the foot and the heel. However, some sandals cushion, while others provide a more robust type of support. Try on a few orthotic sandals until you find a comfort level that works well for your needs. For instance, sandals that have plush foam can feel like walking on mini pillows. Sandals that use sturdier materials like cork or rubber will support the ball, heel and arch of the foot. Solid support tends to relieve pain and inflammation caused by conditions like plantar fasciitis.

Support

To find the right orthotic sandal for you, look out for features like comfortable straps that won’t pinch your toes, expertly curved soles and an anatomically designed footbed to support your natural movement. If you have plantar fasciitis, this footbed design can help ease pain and provide long-term relief. Additionally, most orthotic shoe companies use soft materials for their sandals, as these easily conform to the arch of your foot. These features will give you the cushioning needed to reduce the pressure on your feet, ankle and knees.

Fit

It is important to make sure your shoes fit properly. When trying on a pair of orthotic sandals, check the placement of your foot within the shoe. If you notice that your heels or toes extend over the sole of the shoe, then the sandals are too small for your feet. Orthotic sandals that are too big or too small can cause blisters, calluses or heel spurs. If you’re purchasing the sandals online and can’t try them on, take time to measure the length and width of your feet with a soft tape measure. Then, compare your measurement to a size chart to find out what size orthotic sandal you should get.

What to look for in quality orthotic sandals

Style

Orthotic sandals come in various designs, so you don’t have to compromise your personal style when choosing comfortable footwear. You will be more likely to wear your supportive shoes if they look and feel good. Look for orthotic sandals that have traditional straps and fastens, like a T-strap style, a slingback, a braided strap or an adjustable buckle. You’ll be sure to find an orthotic sandal that you love wearing for both the look and feel.

Materials

Some manufacturers use a soft fleece or breathable suede to enhance the style and comfort of their orthotic sandals. Others use foam in the midsole, footbed and straps to make the sandals very soft and easy to wear.

Stability

Another essential factor to consider when buying your sandals is stability. Some manufacturers utilize contoured footbeds, shock-absorbing midsoles and a deep heel cup to provide stability and cushioning. Other brands may also include a secure toe loop or heel riser. Find whatever method works for you, so you feel steady in your orthotic sandals.

How much you can expect to spend on orthotic sandals

You can expect to pay between $35-$200 for your orthotic sandals, depending on the brand and design.

Orthotic sandals FAQ

How do I measure my feet correctly before buying my sandals?

A. You should measure your feet in the evening because your feet tend to expand throughout the day. The last thing you want is to accidentally buy a pair of sandals that’s too small. Moreover, always take measurements before you buy a new pair of orthotic sandals.

Do orthotic sandals fit differently than regular sandals?

A. Studies show that most people don’t get their footwear sizing right, especially for orthotic sandals. But you can find the perfect fit if you measure the width and length of your feet and compare it to the size chart. And if one foot is larger than the other, always use the size of the larger foot to determine your correct shoe size.

What’s the best orthotic sandals to buy?

Top orthotic sandals

OOFOS OOahh Recovery Slide

What you need to know: These sandals enable a more natural motion and minimize stress on your feet, knees and back.

What you’ll love: The footbed provides effective arch support by significantly reducing energy exertion in the ankle. They also include an agile foam strap that provides excellent support and comfort.

What you should consider: The sizing is tricky. You may need to go a half-size up or down depending on your feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top orthotic sandals for the money

Crocs Men’s and Women’s Crocband Platform Slide Sandals

What you need to know: These unisex slide sandals perfectly combine comfort and style thanks to their lightweight design and sleek look.

What you’ll love: They come in a variety of colors and designs. The slip-on design also makes it easy to get on and off. And the cushioned padding gives you extra comfort.

What you should consider: They might not be your best bet if you have wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vionic Unisex Wave Toe-post Sandal

What you need to know: These unisex toe-post sandals have a classic style in mind without compromising on comfort.

What you’ll love: They come with a durable rubber outsole to give your feet traction and stability. There is also a biomechanically designed EVA footbed that cradles your arch and supports your feet all day long.

What you should consider: The straps may not fit as well on narrow feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

